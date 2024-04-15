NASA confirms mystery object that crashed through roof of Florida home came from space station

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — NASA says it determined that an object that crashed through the roof of a Florida home last month was a chunk of space junk from equipment discarded at the International Space Station. The debris struck a home in Naples on March 8. NASA recovered the object from the homeowner and took it to the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral for analysis. The space agency said Monday that it was a metal support used to mount old batteries on a cargo pallet for disposal. The pallet was jettisoned from the space station in 2021, and the load was expected to eventually fully burn up on entry into Earth’s atmosphere, but one piece survived.

