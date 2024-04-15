Maui Fire Department to release after-action report on deadly Hawaii wildfires

HONOLULU (AP) — The Maui Fire Department is expected to release a report Tuesday detailing how the agency responded to a series of wildfires that burned on the island during a windstorm last August. That includes the one that killed 101 people in the historic town of Lahaina, becoming the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century. The release comes one day before the Hawaii Attorney General is expected to release the first phase of a separate investigation about the events before, during and after the Aug. 8 fires. The reports could help officials understand exactly what happened when the wind-whipped fire overtook Lahaina, causing more than $5 billion in estimated damage.

By REBECCA BOONE and JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER Associated Press

