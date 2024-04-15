Judge orders psych evaluation for Illinois man charged in 4 killings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — A judge has ordered a psychiatric evaluation for a northern Illinois man charged with killing four people and injuring seven others by stabbing, beating and driving over them. Winnebago County Judge Debra Schafer ordered the evaluation Monday for Christian Soto. The 22-year-old man was appearing in court by video link for a scheduled arraignment on charges of first-degree murder. Soto’s arraignment now is scheduled for May 17. Authorities have said Soto was behind a series of frenzied attacks on March 27 at multiple addresses in a Rockford neighborhood, but they haven’t determined a motive. Soto’s attorney says he no comment on the judge’s order.

