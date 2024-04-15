Indiana limits abortion data for privacy under near-total ban, but some GOP candidates push back

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Some Indiana Republicans in key campaigns for office are fighting for access to detailed abortion reports that the health department stopped releasing to protect patient privacy under a near-total ban on the procedure. Advocates and some state officials warn that releasing the reports would jeopardize the privacy of physicians and patients. But others say the reports are key to enforcement, and the Legislature should act if the health department does not. Indiana’s ban has exemptions for rape, incest, fetal anomaly and health risks to the patient. A national abortion expert says it is uncommon for states to release individual abortion reports.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.