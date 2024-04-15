Colombia’s capital announces new measures to cut water consumption as dry weather persists

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The mayor of Colombia’s capital has announced new measures to reduce water consumption in the city of eight million people, where a drought associated with the El Niño weather pattern has already prompted officials to ration water in most neighborhoods and ask residents to change their showering habits. In a statement aired by local media, Mayor Carlos Fernando Galán said that homes that use more than 22 cubic meters of water per month will have to pay higher fees. He also threatened to impose fines of up to $300 on people who wash their cars on the streets, and conduct other activities that are deemed to be a waste of water.

