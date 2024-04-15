Audit cites potential legal violations in purchase of $19,000 lectern for Arkansas governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A long-awaited audit on a $19,000 lectern bought for Republican Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee cites multiples potential violations of state law in the item’s purchase. The audit requested by lawmakers about the lectern that drew nationwide scrutiny and attention was released on Monday. The report said Sanders’ office potentially violated state laws on purchasing, state property and government records. Sanders’ office called the audit deeply flawed and said the report proved there was no fraud. A hearing was planned Tuesday before the legislative committee that requested the report.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.