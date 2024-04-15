Atlantic City mayor, wife charged with abusing and assaulting teenage daughter

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small and his wife LaQuetta have been charged with endangering and abusing their teenage daughter. Charges filed Monday by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office allege the mayor repeatedly hit his daughter in the head with a broom, knocking her out. He and his wife are also accused of repeatedly punching her. Small declined comment, referring inquiries to his lawyer, who did not immediately return a message seeking comment. Small previously said he, his wife and daughter were dealing with a private family matter that did not constitute a crime. LaQuetta Small is superintendent of Atlantic City schools.

