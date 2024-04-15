A key plank in Britain’s plan to send migrants to Rwanda is set to become law

LONDON (AP) — A key plank in the British government’s plan to send some asylum-seekers on a a one-way trip to Rwanda is expected to become law this week. A bill aimed at overcoming a U.K. Supreme Court block on sending migrants to Rwanda is expected to become law this week after the government overcomes efforts to water it down in the House of Lords. The Rwanda plan is key to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s pledge to “stop the boats” bringing unauthorized migrants to the U.K. Britain and Rwanda signed a deal in 2022 that would see migrants who reach Britain in small boats sent to the East African country. Sunak has repeatedly said the long-delayed first flights will take off by June. But opponents plan new legal challenges that could keep deportation flights grounded.

