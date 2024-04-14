Campers at Lopez Lake enjoy the campgrounds amidst the wet weekend

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. -- Campers at the Lopez lake campgrounds enjoyed rising waters from a weekend filled with rainfall.

As Lopez Lake rose to 100.9% many campers over the weekend still enjoyed fishing, hiking and time in nature. In the last two years Lopez Lake has spilled over capacity -- something people haven't seen in a decade. This year, the lake has risen 28.49 feet since last July.

Campers came out to enjoy the afternoon sunshine today after rain hit the Central Coast Saturday and Sunday.

Local campers from Nipomo say they camp at least six times a year and have been visiting for 30 years.

“We've been coming to Lopez Lake since we were kids. We love fishing. We love swimming, even some jet skiing. This is kind of what we were hoping for the whole time, but it worked out even better than we thought," said Taylor Johnson.

Johnson enjoyed the campground with family and friends. He says they enjoyed listening to the rain from inside their RV's.

“It was coming down and oh, man, we had we had a really good time. Just beautiful the whole time. Lots of rain," said Johnson.

Another Nipomo local Steven Anderson said the rain didn't damn their trip either.

"It's a little bit more of a hassle. I mean, you've got to you've got to clean up a little bit more because the you know, the mud and whatnot that now it didn't dampen us at all. We still had a good time.