McCormick gets Trump’s endorsement in Pennsylvania’s Senate race despite awkward history

Former President Donald Trump is endorsing U.S. Senate candidate David McCormick of Pennsylvania. Trump spoke during a rally in the eastern Pennsylvania town of Schnecksville on Saturday and urged his supporters in the state to vote for McCormick in one of the year’s most hotly contested Senate races. Trump’s endorsement came two years after he successfully helped sink McCormick in Pennsylvania’s Senate GOP primary, creating an awkward dynamic between the two men. McCormick didn’t attend the rally. McCormick responded on social media, saying: “Thank you, President Trump! Together we will deliver a big win for Pennsylvania and America in November.” McCormick is trying to unseat Democratic Sen. Bob Casey.

By JONATHAN J. COOPER and MARC LEVY Associated Press

