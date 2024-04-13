Flooding causes Highway 1 road closure in Santa Barbara County Saturday afternoon

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Caltrans District 5 reported a road closure on Highway 1 between Solomon Road and Black Road in Santa Barbara County due to flooding Saturday.

CHP received a call about concern for the massive amount of water in the roadway and later posted signs to indicate the road closure.

Caltrans has no current estimation about when the road will re-open and drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes.

More information on this story will be posted as it becomes available.