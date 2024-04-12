Some fear University of Michigan proposed policy on protests could quell free speech efforts

A University of Michigan proposal aimed at deterring disruptions on its Ann Arbor campus after anti-Israel protesters interrupted an honors convocation is sparking backlash from free speech advocates. Violations of the policy could result in suspension or expulsion for students and termination for university staff. The policy has yet to be implemented. The March 24 protest by groups calling for the school to divest from companies linked to Israel is among several demonstrations on college campuses across the United States. University of Michigan President Santo Ono says, “One group’s right to protest does not supersede the right of others to participate in a joyous event.”

