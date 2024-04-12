Kremlin says 2022 draft document could serve as starting point for future Ukraine peace talks

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin says that a draft agreement between Russia and Ukraine negotiated in 2022 could serve as a starting point for prospective talks to end the fighting that has dragged into a third year. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the draft document that was discussed in Istanbul in March 2022 could be “the basis for starting negotiations.” Ukraine previously rejected the proposal, which reportedly included provisions for Ukraine’s neutral status and put limits on its armed forces while delaying talks on the status of Russian-occupied areas. Russia dismissed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s peace formula requiring Moscow to pull back its troops, pay compensation to Ukraine and face an international tribunal for its action.

