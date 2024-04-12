Biden tells racial justice meeting, ‘We’ve kept our promises,’ as he looks to energize Black voters
By AARON MORRISON and WILL WEISSERT
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden has virtually addressed the Rev. Al Sharpton’s racial justice conference, telling a sympathetic crowd “we’ve kept our promises” as he ramps up efforts to energize Black voters who will be vital to his reelection bid this fall. Addressing a crowd of several hundred at the annual National Action Network Convention in New York, Biden said his administration has accomplished “transformational change,” but ”we know there’s much more work to do.” Biden has intensified efforts to energize the Black community ahead of a November rematch against former President Donald Trump, who himself has lately argued that he’s seen his support the Black community increase.