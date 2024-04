SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.- The “sustainable SLO” initiative is a call to action for people living in the county to make changes that will help the environment.

The city is using new electric buses and installing more bike lanes and electric vehicle chargers.

The city’s goal is to reach carbon neutrality by 2035.

A clean up day is being held in Downtown SLO tomorrow morning at 8am.

“Go Green” activities are lined up now through Earth Day.