Mexico asks UN to expel Ecuador over its police raid on the Mexican embassy in Quito

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president says his country is demanding that the United Nations expel Ecuador from the world body as part of a complaint to the top U.N. court over Ecuador’s police raid last week on the Mexican embassy in Quito. Tensions between Mexico and Ecuador have soared since late last week when Ecuadorian authorities forced their way into the diplomatic mission to arrest Ecuador’s former Vice President Jorge Glas, who had been holed up there seeking asylum in Mexico. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says his country has filed a complaint at the International Court of Justice in the Netherlands asking the U.N. to expel Ecuador because of the raid.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.