Oklahoma attorney general sues natural gas companies over price spikes during 2021 winter storm

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s attorney general is suing two Texas-based natural gas companies over soaring prices during Winter Storm Uri in 2021. Republican Gentner Drummond filed both lawsuits Wednesday in Osage County, Oklahoma. The defendants in the lawsuits are Dallas-based ET Gathering & Processing and Houston-based Symmetry Energy Solutions. ET acquired Enable Midstream Partners in 2021. The lawsuits allege Enable and Symmetry used various tactics to drive up the price of natural gas during the devastating storm. Messages seeking comment left with ET and Symmetry were not immediately returned. The attorney general in Kansas has filed similar litigation against a natural gas company operating in that state.

