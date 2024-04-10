Off-duty officer charged with murder after shooting man in South Carolina parking lot, agents say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — An off-duty police officer in South Carolina has been charged with murder after state investigators say he shot a man trying to drive away after the two fought in a fast food restaurant parking lot. The State Law Enforcement Division says 64-year-old Anthony DeLustro told investigators he was trying to stop the man from leaving after the fight. DeLustro was in the passenger seat of Michael O’Neal’s car when he shot him. State agents say O’Neal was not armed. They say the man was trying to leave after DeLustro started the fight and the men kicked and punched each other in a Chick-fil-A parking lot in Summerville on March 20.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.