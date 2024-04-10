Off-duty officer charged with murder after shooting man in South Carolina parking lot, agents say
By JEFFREY COLLINS
Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — An off-duty police officer in South Carolina has been charged with murder after state investigators say he shot a man trying to drive away after the two fought in a fast food restaurant parking lot. The State Law Enforcement Division says 64-year-old Anthony DeLustro told investigators he was trying to stop the man from leaving after the fight. DeLustro was in the passenger seat of Michael O’Neal’s car when he shot him. State agents say O’Neal was not armed. They say the man was trying to leave after DeLustro started the fight and the men kicked and punched each other in a Chick-fil-A parking lot in Summerville on March 20.