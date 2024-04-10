Nebraska lawmakers seek to solidify taxpayer-funded school choice before voters can decide it

Nebraska lawmakers are on track to pass a bill that would circumvent voters who could repeal a new law that funds private school tuition with taxpayer money. The bill by Omaha Sen. Lou Ann Linehan advanced Tuesday. Linehan is the author of last year’s measure allowing businesses and people to donate millions of state income taxes they owe to private school scholarships instead. Linehan’s new bill would strip that funding scheme and instead directly fund private school scholarships with public money. Critics say that violates the Nebraska Constitution. It expressly bans the appropriation of public funds to nonpublic schools.

