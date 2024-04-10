Man gets 7½ years for 2022 firebombing of Wisconsin anti-abortion office
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 7½ years in prison after pleading guilty to firebombing the office of an anti-abortion group two years ago. Twenty-nine-year-old Hridindu Roychowdhury of Madison also will serve three years on supervised release under the sentence handed down Wednesday by U.S. District Judge William Conley. Additionally he was ordered to pay nearly $32,000 in restitution. Roychowdhury admitted to throwing two Molotov cocktails through the window of the Madison office of Wisconsin Family Action on May 8, 2022. That was less than a week after the leak of a draft opinion suggesting the U.S. Supreme Court’s intention to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion.