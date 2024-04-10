FirstEnergy made secret $1 million payment in 2017 to support ‘Husted campaign’ in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Akron-based energy company at the center of a $60 million bribery scheme in Ohio gave a secret $1 million contribution to a dark money group backing Republican Lt. Gov. Jon Husted’s 2018 bid for governor. FirstEnergy Corp. contributed to Freedom Frontier, a political 501(c)(4) nonprofit, at the onset of the House Bill 6 scandal. Internal records obtained by cleveland.com/The Plain Dealer and reported Wednesday described the donation as intended for the “Husted campaign.” The contribution was divulged in a 2022 lawsuit deposition obtained through a public records request. Husted’s spokeswoman said Husted was not affiliated with Freedom Frontier.

