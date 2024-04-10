Edmunds picks the best used plug-in hybrids that qualify for the federal tax credit

If you’re in the market for a used car and want to score a nice discount, consider getting a plug-in hybrid vehicle that qualifies for the federal tax credit. You can get up to $4,000 off the sale price or put that toward the federal taxes you owe. Plug-in hybrids are more efficient than regular hybrids if you charge the battery frequently, and you won’t give you range anxiety thanks to their gas-powered engine. Edmunds’ car experts recommend the Toyota Prius Prime, Ford Fusion Energi, Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid and Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV.

