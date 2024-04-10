Denmark wants court to dissolve Danish arm of Bandidos motorcycle club, citing criminal activities

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s government says it wants a court of law to dissolve the Danish arm of the Bandidos motorcycle club. Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard said the group’s “brutal behavior leaves bloody traces.” Under Denmark’s Constitution, associations that promote or incite violence can be dissolved by court order. In recent years, members of Bandidos in Denmark have been jailed for murder, attempted murder, assault and drug-related crimes, assault. In 2021, Denmark’s Supreme Court upheld a ban on a separate criminal group, saying it was a threat to public order. The Loyal to Familia group has since been dissolved.

