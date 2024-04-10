Chinese President Xi meets former Taiwan leader Ma Ying-jeou on pro-unification visit

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping has met with former Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou in Beijing in a bid to promote unification between the sides that separated amid civil war in 1949. Ma left office almost two decades ago and was largely excluded from the opposition Nationalist Party’s failed campaign to retake the presidency in January. He follows a long line of politicians from the Nationalists, also known as the KMT, who have been invited to China and given VIP treatment. China claims Taiwan as its own territory, to be annexed by force if necessary, and sends ships and warplanes around the island on a daily basis. Independence leaning president-elect Lai Ching-te won the Taiwanese election in January.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.