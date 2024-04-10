China protests EU’s investigation of subsidies in green industries, calling the move protectionist

BEIJING (AP) — China has accused the European Union of protectionism and “reckless distortion” of the definition of subsidies in response to a new EU investigation into Chinese wind turbine makers. The Commerce Ministry said China had made “solemn representations” on the issue in a meeting in Brussels on Wednesday with the EU director general for trade defense. The investigation opened by the European Union on Tuesday is the latest announced against Chinese companies in the past two months. The investigation is looking into whether Chinese subsidies is giving wind turbine companies an unfair advantage for projects in Spain, Greece, France, Romania and Bulgaria.

