At least three shot when gunfire erupts at Philadelphia Eid event, police say

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say at least three people were shot and injured Wednesday at an Eid al-Fitr event in Philadelphia. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel says the shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m., when police at the scene heard about 30 gun shots. He says two groups of people started firing at each other, and people began fleeing the scene. Bethel says officers have taken into custody five people, and four weapons were recovered at the scene. One suspect, a 15-year-old boy who police say had a gun, was shot by police and sustained wounds to his shoulder and leg. A man also was shot in the stomach, and another juvenile had a wound to his hand. It was not immediately clear what caused the shooting.

