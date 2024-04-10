Skip to Content
A Russian attack on a Ukrainian village kills a 14-year-old girl and two others, officials say

By SAMYA KULLAB and ILLIA NOVIKOV
Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Authorities say a Russian attack has hit a grocery store and a pharmacy in a Ukrainian village close to the border with Russia, killing three people. Officials Another strike with guided aerial bombs destroyed a hospital in Vovchansk, also near the border in the Kharkiv region. With the front line barely budging in recent months, Moscow’s army has kept parts of eastern and southern Ukraine under relentless bombardment. The NATO secretary general says the lack of artillery shells and air defenses is leaving Ukraine at the mercy of Russian attacks.

