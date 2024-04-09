Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ to premiere at Cannes

NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly half a century after Francis Ford Coppola won the Cannes Film Festival’s Palme d’Or for “Apocalypse Now,” he will return to the French Riviera festival to premiere his self-financed epic “Megalopolis.” The premiere was confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday by a person close to the project who requested anonymity because they weren’t authorized to make the announcement. Hollywood trade Deadline first reported that “Megalopolis” will screen in competition at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 17. The French film festival didn’t immediately respond to messages Tuesday. Cannes chief Thierry Fremaux is set to announce the competition lineup Thursday in Paris.

