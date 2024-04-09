Congressman Salud Carbajal announces over $20 million in federal grants for Central Coast Head Start

CENTRAL COAST REGION, Calif. – Congressman Salud Carbajal of California's 24th District announced a $20 million boost in funding for early education programs in both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

Rep. Carbajal's relationship with the Head Start program goes back to his earlier career as a Parent Involvement Coordinator and Family Services Advocate.

Rep. Carbahal visited the Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County Monday to announce the grants toward the program that he previously helped.

“One of my first jobs was working with Head Start–and I saw firsthand the huge impacts that their programming can have in giving every child on the Central Coast the chance to receive a high-quality education,” said Congressman Carbajal. “That’s why I’ve pushed every year that I’ve been in Congress to increase the funding for these programs, and to ensure the Central Coast has the resources it needs to help our local Head Start providers maintain this critical community service. After delivering nearly a billion-dollar increase in last year’s funding package, I’m proud to see the Central Coast benefit from this robust increase this year.”

The grants will be split into two divisions with just over $14 million going toward CAPSLO and just under $7 million going toward CommUnify, the former Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara.

CAPSLO CEO Biz Steinberg shared thoughts on the generous grant toward youth education development.

“CAPSLO is honored to provide the high-quality Head Start Program to low-income children and their families, said Steinberg. "This will be the 59th year of providing comprehensive child development services for children ages 0-5. Congressman Salud Carbajal makes time for Head Start Center visits annually,”

CommUnify CEO Patricia Keelean also shared thoughts of gratefulness toward Rep. Carbajal for securing these important funds.