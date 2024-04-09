A mother releases video of her autistic son being hit by an aide on a school bus to raise awareness

DENVER (AP) — The mother of an autistic boy shown being hit and punched by a school bus aide released a copy of bus surveillance video. Jessica Vestal says she suspects the kind of abuse that went undetected against her son is also happening to other children who, like him, can’t speak and report what happened to them. Court records show the aide has been charged with one count of abusing a person in a position of trust. She was released from jail shortly after her arrest but didn’t return a telephone call seeking comment. Lawyers from the public defender’s office represent her and do not comment to the media on their cases.

