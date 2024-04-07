Malaysian shoemaker apologizes for high heels with logo that some say resemble Arab writing for God

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A Malaysian shoe company has apologized and stopped selling some of its footwear after some Muslims said the logo resembled the Arabic writing for the word God. Vern’s Holdings said the logo stamped on the soles of some high-heeled shoes depicted the silhouette of a stiletto heel with an ankle spiral wrap. It acknowledged, however, that shortcomings in the design may have led to the logo being misinterpreted. Vern’s said it had no intention of insulting any religion and asked for compassion so it could fix the mistake. The controversy follows a furor over socks printed with the word “Allah” at a Malaysian convenience store chain. Several people were charged with offending the religious feelings of Muslims in that case.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.