Complete list of winners from the 2024 CMT Music Awards
By MARIA SHERMAN
AP Music Writer
The 2024 CMT Music Awards took place on Sunday night at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Here’s a complete list of winners: Jelly Roll won video of the year for “Need A Favor.” Lainey Wilson won female video of the year for “Watermelon Moonshine”; Jelly Roll took home male video of the year for “Need A Favor.” Collaborative video of the year went to Carly Pearce and Chris Stapleton for “We Don’t Fight Anymore.” Dan + Shay’s “Save Me the Trouble” earned them group/duo video of the year. Trisha Yearwood was honored with the inaugural June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award.