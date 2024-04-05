Japanese leader visits new chip factory, stressing ties with Taiwan and support for key technology

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited a new semiconductor plant for which his government has pledged more than $7 billion of support to secure a steady supply of chips. The new plant on the southwestern island of Kyushu, majority owned by the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., is the Taiwanese semiconductor giant’s first in Japan. Kishida expressed his sympathies over the earthquake that recently hit Taiwan as he was given a tour of the plant Saturday. Japan has recently earmarked about $33 billion to revive its chips industry, seeking to become less dependent on imports in the wake of pandemic-era shortages that affected auto production and other industries for months.

