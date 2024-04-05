At least 11 Minneapolis officers disciplined amid unrest after George Floyd’s murder, reports show

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Newly released documents show that at least 11 Minneapolis police officers were disciplined for alleged policy violations amid the unrest that followed the murder of George Floyd, with penalties ranging from firings to reprimands. Police officials have been slow to release disciplinary reports resulting from the department’s response to the sometimes violent protests that erupted after Floyd was murdered by a white police officer in 2020. The recent releases were first reported Friday by the Star Tribune. The unsealed, sometimes heavily redacted reports are posted on a department dashboard on disciplinary decisions from a range of incidents.

