Space x is set to Launch a Falcon 9 from Vandenberg on Friday
VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif.- Space X is set to launch a Falcon 9 carrying 21 Starlink Satellites along with six Direct to Cell capabilities destined for low-Earth from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Friday April 5th.
Its liftoff is target for for 7:31 P.M. with a backup window available until 11:25 P.M.
This will be the sixth flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission
After the first stage separation, the booster will return to land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean.
A live webcast of the launch will begin about five minutes before liftoff you can watch here.