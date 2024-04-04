Space x is set to Launch a Falcon 9 from Vandenberg on Friday

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif.- Space X is set to launch a Falcon 9 carrying 21 Starlink Satellites along with six Direct to Cell capabilities destined for low-Earth from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Friday April 5th.

Its liftoff is target for for 7:31 P.M. with a backup window available until 11:25 P.M.

This will be the sixth flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission

After the first stage separation, the booster will return to land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean.

A live webcast of the launch will begin about five minutes before liftoff you can watch here.