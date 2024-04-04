Pilot says brakes seemed less effective than usual before a United Airlines jet slid off a taxiway

HOUSTON (AP) — Federal officials are issuing a preliminary report about a United Airlines jet that slid off a taxiway at a Houston airport last month. According to Thursday’s report by the National Transportation Safety Board, the United captain said the brakes seemed less effective than normal. He says the plane and brake pedals shook violently just before the Boeing 737 Max slid off the taxiway into a grassy area on March 8 at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston. The plane was heavily damaged, including the left main landing gear breaking off, but none of the people on the plane were injured. The preliminary report doesn’t give a reason for the accident.

