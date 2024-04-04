Ex-police officer charged with punching man in custody 13 times

BOSTON (AP) — A former Weymouth, Massachusetts. police officer has been charged after he allegedly assaulted a man in his custody nearly two years ago by punching him about a dozen times without justification. Federal prosecutors said Thursday that 43-year-old Justin Chappell was charged with one count of deprivation of rights under color of law. A plea hearing has been scheduled for April 11. Prosecutors said that on July 2, 2022, Chappell, then an officer with the Weymouth Police Department, allegedly punched the man approximately 13 times with a closed fist without legal justification. He resigned from the force after the incident.

