The Crafter’s Library facing financial uncertainty in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A business owner is celebrating his store's third year anniversary in Santa Barbara.

Andrew Rawl started The Crafter’s Library with the hope of making it a community gathering spot.

During the pandemic Rawl got into crafting, and once the pandemic subsided, he wanted to meet other crafters.

Unfortunately no shared space existed for the type of crafts he did like sewing, macrame, and fiber arts.

So he opened The Crafter’s Library in May of 2021 in hopes of gathering crafters of all types and skill levels.

Rawl thought his memberships would be the biggest money maker.

Now, he is focused more on retail and classes to keep doors open.

Retail, which is primarily sold to tourists, makes up 2/3rd of the revenue, while classes and memberships make up 1/3.

The business owner says he is working hard to make sure his doors stay open.

But high rents and lack of direction for State Street make the future of his business uncertain.