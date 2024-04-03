MS-13 gang member pleads guilty in killing of 4 young men on Long Island in 2017

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — An MS-13 gang member has admitted to participating in the brutal killing of four young men on Long Island in 2017. Edwin Rodriguez pleaded guilty Wednesday to racketeering charges in connection with the April 11, 2017, deaths in Central Islip. The then 17-year-old fled the country after the killings but was arrested in El Salvador in 2019 and extradited to the U.S. in 2022. He faces up to life in prison for the crimes. Prosecutors say Rodriguez was a member of the Normandie Locos Salvatruchas clique of MS-13 that killed rival gang members in a wooded park in Central Islip.

