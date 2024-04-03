Morocco hosts one of Africa’s first exhibitions of Cuban art, a milestone for Afro-Cuban painters
By SAM METZ
Associated Press
RABAT, Morocco (AP) — A show at Morocco’s Mohammed VI Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art is one of the first exhibitions of Cuban art at an African museum. Morocco is among countries that have shown new interest in Cuban art since the United States restored diplomatic ties with Cuba in 2014 and Fidel Castro died. The opportunity is a milestone for artists including Afro-Cuban painter Wifredo Lam. Almost half of Cuba identifies as mixed race and more than 1 million people are Afro-Cuban. The show contains 44 pieces by Lam more than a year before a retrospective at New York’s Museum of Modern Art.