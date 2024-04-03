Biden faces protest over his support for Israel during White House meeting
By CHRIS MEGERIAN
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Palestinian American doctor who has volunteered in Gaza walked out of a meeting with President Joe Biden this week. The protest by Thaer Ahmad came during a conversation arranged by the White House to hear concerns from the Muslim community about the war between Israel and Hamas. Ahmad also presented Biden with a letter from an orphaned girl in Rafah, a city that Israel plans to target next. Biden hosted the meeting after Muslim American leaders declined invitations to attend an iftar, which the White House usually hosts to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan.