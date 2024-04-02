The largest fresh egg producer in the US has found bird flu in chickens at Texas and Michigan plants
By KEN MILLER
Associated Press
The largest fresh egg producer in the U.S. says it has stopped production at a plant in the Texas Panhandle after bird flu was found in the flock and the same infection was found in Michigan. Mississippi-based Cal-Maine Foods said Monday it destroyed 1.6 million laying hens and 377,000 pullets at the Texas facility on the Texas-New Mexico border. The state Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said the infection was found in a commercial poultry facility in Michigan. Cal-Maine says the company says there is no known risk with eggs in the market and no eggs have been recalled.