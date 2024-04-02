Illinois Republicans propose overhaul for Gov. Pritzker’s ‘anti-victim’ parole board after stabbing

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Senate’s minority leader has proposed legislation to overhaul the Prisoner Review Board after it released a convicted domestic abuser who then attacked a pregnant Chicago woman with a knife and fatally stabbed her 11-year-old son. Republican Leader John Curran criticized Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday and said he will introduce legislation that includes requirements for appointees to have 20 years’ criminal justice experience as a prosecutor, defense attorney, probation officer or judge. Pritzker has acknowledged the parole board didn’t sufficiently consider evidence in releasing 37-year-old Crosetti Brand on March 12. Curran’s legislation would also require advance notice to victims of board decisions to release perpetrators.

