Ex-police officer gets 200 hours community service for campaign scheme to help New York City mayor
NEW YORK (AP) — A former police officer who prosecutors say was the ringleader of a campaign donations scheme to help New York City Mayor Eric Adams during his winning 2021 run has been sentenced. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office confirmed Tuesday that Dwayne Montgomery received 200 hours of community service and was prohibited from hosting political fundraisers or soliciting contributions on behalf of any campaign for a year. Prosecutors say he orchestrated more than two dozen straw donations and helped organize fundraisers for Adams. Montgomery’s lawyer and spokespersons for Adams didn’t immediately comment Tuesday.