A strong earthquake shakes Taiwan, damaging buildings and causing a tsunami

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A strong earthquake has shaken Taiwan, damaging buildings in a southern city and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on Japanese islands. A five-story building in lightly populated Hualien appeared heavily damaged, collapsing its first floor and leaving the rest leaning at a 45-degree angle. In the capital, Taipei, tiles fell from older buildings and within some newer office complexes. Islandwide train service was suspended, as was subway service in Taipei. Taiwan’s earthquake monitoring agency gave the magnitude as 7.2 while the U.S. Geological Survey put it at 7.4. The Japan Meteorological Agency said a tsunami of about a foot was measured on one southern island. Japan sent planes to gather information about the impact on other islands.

