Migrants in Iowa wonder whether to leave over a bill that could see some arrested and deported

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A bill in Iowa that would allow the state to arrest and deport some migrants is stoking anxiety among immigrant communities. Some are asking themselves whether they should leave. The legislation is expected to be signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds. It would make it a state crime for a person to be in Iowa if previously denied admission to or removed from the United States. The bill mirrors part of a Texas law that is currently blocked in court. Across Iowa, Latino and immigrant community groups are organizing informational meetings and materials to try to answer people’s questions.

