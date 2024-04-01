Maine’s trail system makes the state an outdoor destination. $30M in improvements could come soon

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Conservationists in Maine want lawmakers to ask voters whether to approve millions of dollars in improvements to the state’s beloved outdoor trail network. Maine has long been a destination for hikers, cyclists and other outdoor adventurers, and the state has more than 14,000 miles of snowmobile trails alone. A proposal before the Maine Legislature would ask voters to approve $30 million in public money for the design, development and maintenance of both motorized and nonmotorized trails. A coalition of more than 500 organizations, businesses and towns in the state has rallied for the proposal to go to voters.

