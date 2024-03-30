Vanessa Carlton helps Capitals’ John Carlson celebrate reaching milestone of 1,000 NHL games

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson is on the verge of reaching the 1,000 NHL games milestone, and pop singer Vanessa Carlton is part of the celebration. Carlton remixed her hit song “A Thousand Miles” with Carlson-themed lyrics as part of a collaboration between the team and the production company Fresh Tape Media. Carlson on Saturday night is set to be the 128th defenseman in league history to skate in 1,000 regular-season games. The 34-year-old has played the 41st most minutes of any player in the league since ice time started being tracked officially in 1997-98.

