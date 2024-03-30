Skip to Content
Police in Haiti say 2 men were hacked to death by a mob who thought they were buying ammo for gangs

Published 2:05 pm

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Police in Haiti say two men have been hacked to death by a mob who thought they were buying ammunition or guns for gangs that have terrorized the country. Police confirmed Saturday that the crowd snatched the men from police custody after they were found with the equivalent of about $63,000 in cash in their car. The killings happened Friday in a town near the provincial city of Mirebalais. Police appeared to fire warning shots into the air to  try to prevent the killings, but the mob killed them anyway. One of the victims was a police officer, and the other was a former guard.

The Associated Press

