8 migrants apparently from Asia die in apparent boat accident off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in southern Mexico say the bodies of eight migrants, apparently from Asia, have been found after a boat accident off the country’s southern Pacific coast. Prosecutors in the southern state of Oaxaca said Friday that one survivor, an Asian man, was located. Based on preliminary investigations, the dead appear to have been from Asia. Their bodies were found near a beach in the town of Playa Vicente, which is about 250 miles east of Mexico’s border with Guatemala. The causes of the boat accident are under investigation. The area is often used by migrants seeking to cross Mexico.

